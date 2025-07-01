Militant activity: No recent incidents, but surveillance has weakened

There have been no major militant attacks in Bangladesh in the past nine years. There has neither been any significant public activity from persons involved with militancy. However, various extremist groups have occasionally attempted to regroup covertly, but they failed to gain enough strength to launch large-scale attacks.

The Sheikh Hasina government was ousted through the student-people mass uprising on 5 August last year. A section of the police force was involved in violent repression, including the use of lethal force in the movement. This led to widespread public outrage, forcing a restructuring of the police force. Although operations resumed, surveillance of militant groups has largely ceased in this changed political situation.

Over the past three decades, four militant organisations have been most prominently linked to terrorist attacks in the country. Those are: Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B), Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Neo-JMB, Ansar al-Islam.