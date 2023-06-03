BRAC opens artificial limb, brace-related service centre at BIRDEM

Morseda Chowdhury, director, Health Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP), BRAC; and Shahinul Hoque Ripon, programme head, HNPP, and head of BRAC Limb and Brace Centre (BLBC), attended the event on behalf of BRAC.

Over 200 participants including heads of other departments, senior physicians and specialists were present at the launching programme.

BIRDEM director general professor MKI Quayyum Choudhury expressed delight at the opening of the artificial limb and brace centre, saying from now on availing of artificial limb and brace-related quality services will be easier for patients who visit this hospital. “Now we are accommodating an outlet but we have a plan to establish a full-fledged artificial limb and brace centre and workshop on BIRDEM premises. Our partnership will be stronger in future,” said the DG.