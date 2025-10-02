Government to ratify 3 ILO conventions for workers’ rights

The ILO was established on 19 April 1919 under the Treaty of Versailles and currently has 187 members. In 1946, it became a specialised agency of the United Nations. In 1969, the ILO received the Nobel Peace Prize for its work promoting peace and justice among working classes in developing countries.

So far, Bangladesh has ratified 36 ILO conventions, including eight fundamental ones, and one protocol. Among them, 31 are currently in force.

On 7 June last year, Bangladesh was elected, unopposed, for the 2024-27 term to the ILO Governing Body. Previously, Bangladesh had served as a member during 1996-99 and 2008-11 terms as well.

However, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) president Mohammad Hatem told Prothom Alo, “We don’t understand why the government is voluntarily ratifying three ILO conventions during such an unstable period. Countries like the United States and India haven’t ratified Convention 190. In the interest of the nation, the government should reconsider ratifying these conventions.”