Dhaka signs OIC Statute for promoting labour rights

Bangladesh has officially signed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Labour Centre Statute at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah which will contribute towards promoting labour rights and welfare in Bangladesh as a signatory country.

On behalf of the government of Bangladesh, Adviser for the Ministry of Labour and Employment Brigadier General (R.) Dr. M Sakhawat Hussain signed the Statute at a signing ceremony held at the OIC on 13 April.

The adviser was warmly greeted and received by Assistant Secretary General (ASG) for Economic Affairs of OIC, Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo.

At a discussion between the Bangladesh adviser and the OIC-ASG it was noted that signing of such an important legal document as the Labour Centre Statute will contribute towards promoting labour rights and welfare in Bangladesh as a signatory country.