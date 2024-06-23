Publish list of loan defaulters in parliament: AK Azad tells JS

Independent MP AK Azad from Faridpur-3 on Sunday demanded the list of loan defaulters be published in Parliament. He said that these loan defaulters looted the bank's money and laundered it abroad.

He said this while participating in the general discussion on the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal.

AK Azad said, according to Bangladesh Bank, the amount of defaulted loans is around Tk 1.82 trillion. Actually, the amount of defaulted loans is Tk 5 trillion.

“Everyone knows who took this money. I have requested the finance minister to reveal their names in Parliament for the sake of transparency and accountability. They are the ones who looted the bank's money and laundered it abroad.”