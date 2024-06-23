Publish list of loan defaulters in parliament: AK Azad tells JS
Independent MP AK Azad from Faridpur-3 on Sunday demanded the list of loan defaulters be published in Parliament. He said that these loan defaulters looted the bank's money and laundered it abroad.
He said this while participating in the general discussion on the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal.
AK Azad said, according to Bangladesh Bank, the amount of defaulted loans is around Tk 1.82 trillion. Actually, the amount of defaulted loans is Tk 5 trillion.
“Everyone knows who took this money. I have requested the finance minister to reveal their names in Parliament for the sake of transparency and accountability. They are the ones who looted the bank's money and laundered it abroad.”
This independent MP said that it would be unfair if they (money launderers) are allowed to bring back the money now with paying 15 per cent tax.
Opposing the proposal to whitening black money, AK Azad said, Awami League has declared zero tolerance against corruption in its election manifesto.
“It is not understandable how the sovereign parliament can legalize the laundering of black money,” he said.
Azad also questioned why the source of black money cannot be questioned.
AK Azad said that under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister, Bangladesh is on the verge of being promoted from an underdeveloped country to a middle-income country, which will be effective from 2026.
In this year's budget, the operational expenditure has been estimated at Tk 5.7 trillion. Out of this, 22.1 per cent of the expenditure budget will be spent on the public administration sector, which is over Tk 2.97 trillion.
However, the development cost has been estimated at about Tk 2.82 trillion. If a ministry is given 22 per cent of the budget, it is becoming heavier-headed than the body.
AK Azad proposed to form an administrative committee to examine whether so many ministries and departments are needed or not.
He said that a few days ago it came out in the newspaper that vehicles are being bought for AC and UNO at the cost of thousands of crores of taka. But in neighbouring India, ministers travel in their personal cars.
AK Azad, a businessman before he entered parliament, said that the country's investment environment is becoming difficult day by day. Entrepreneurs are plagued with various problems including interest rate on loans, inadequacy of electricity and fuel, increase in transport costs. On the other hand, several states of neighbouring countries of India give various incentives to attract investment.