Police ready to take any challenge over election: IGP

“We have long been working on the election. Each of the policemen is aware of discharging the duty to maintain law and order situation during the polls. The force’s capability increased and there is no reason to be scared. Bangladesh Police is ready to take up any type of challenge,” said the IGP.
Lauding the government’s development works, he said development is taking place everywhere in Bangladesh and the police force did not remain out of the development spree.
He also said Bangladesh Police has been able to create an investment-friendly environment in the country, by working in light of the prime minister’s zero-tolerance policy against militancy and terrorism.
Deputy inspector general (DIG) of Sylhet range police Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Sunamganj deputy commissioner Dider-e-Alam Mohammed Maksud Chowdhury, and its police super Ehsan Shah were present on the occasion.