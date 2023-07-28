BNP grand rally: Large gathering of leaders and activists in Naya Paltan

A large number of BNP leaders and activists have gathered at the designated location in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, four hours before the scheduled grand rally organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at 2:00 pm today (Friday).
A significant number of BNP leaders and activists arrived at the rally venue last night. Many of them stayed overnight in Naya Paltan and chanted slogans.
The streets from Kakrail Mosque to Fakirapool, passing through Nightingale intersection and Naya Paltan BNP central office, were filled with BNP leaders and workers.
Additionally, a large group of activists positioned themselves in various surrounding areas of Naya Paltan, starting from Malibagh Abul Hotel, Malibagh, Mouchak, Segunbagicha kitchen market to Bijoy Nagar water tank.
Leaders and activists are heading to Naya Paltan with separate processions from different wards and thanas of the capital.
BNP leaders and activists from various parts of the country, including districts and upazilas around Dhaka, are also making their way to the grand rally venue with their respective processions.
At 10:30 pm, when this report was compiled, various protest songs were being played on the stage at Naya Paltan.
According to a tea shop opposite the Naya Paltan BNP office, thousands of leaders and activists have gathered in Naya Paltan since the previous night.