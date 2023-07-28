BNP grand rally: Large gathering of leaders and activists in Naya Paltan

A large number of BNP leaders and activists have gathered at the designated location in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, four hours before the scheduled grand rally organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at 2:00 pm today (Friday).

A significant number of BNP leaders and activists arrived at the rally venue last night. Many of them stayed overnight in Naya Paltan and chanted slogans.

The streets from Kakrail Mosque to Fakirapool, passing through Nightingale intersection and Naya Paltan BNP central office, were filled with BNP leaders and workers.