India displays inhumanity by opening dam without warning: Nahid
Information and broadcasting affairs adviser Md Nahid Islam on Thursday said India opened a dam without issuing any prior warning and giving Bangladesh scope to prepare.
India has displayed non-cooperation and an inhuman attitude by opening a dam all of a sudden.
Nahid made the remarks while speaking with reporters on Thursday after the advisory council’s meeting at state guesthouse Jamuna chaired by chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.
Environment, forest and climate change and water affairs adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and youth and sports affairs adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan also briefed the journalists on various issues.
“We hope India will shun such policy against the people of Bangladesh immediately. Students and mass people of Bangladesh are angry over India’s policy," said Nahid.
He added that people of both countries must find a way out jointly to face such natural calamities.
Nahid expressed hope that there would be no strained relationship between India and Bangladesh and bilateral relations would be based on equality.
Meanwhile, India has claimed today that what is being said in Bangladesh about the ongoing flood is not factually correct.
“We have seen concerns being expressed in Bangladesh that the current situation of flood in districts on the eastern borders of Bangladesh has been caused by opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gomti River in Tripura. This is factually not correct,” said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.
India pointed out that the catchment areas of Gomti river that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed heavy rainfalls this year over the last few days.
“The flood in Bangladesh is primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam,” MEA said in a statement on the flood situation.