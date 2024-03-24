Hasan Mahmud criticises BNP’s call to boycott Indian products

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud criticized BNP's call to boycott Indian products and said the cooperation between Bangladesh and India must be maintained in the greater interest of the people on Sunday, reports UNB.

"India is a friendly country to Bangladesh. India stood beside us during our War of Liberation in 1971. Our relationship with India is multifaceted. We share borders with India. We are supportive to each other," he told reporters at the foreign ministry while responding to a question.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said they need to ensure further development and progress in the region through cooperation with India. "Maintaining a warm relationship with India, we have to change the fate of the people."

The foreign minister wanted to know why there were such boycott calls from the BNP during Ramadan and ahead of the biggest festival - Eid.