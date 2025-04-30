REB ‘Khamba’ syndicate dominated by 4 companies with political ties

During the tenure of the Awami League government, a significant portion of the procurement of electricity poles - locally known as khamba - under various projects of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) was allegedly controlled by four companies.

These firms were widely believed to be close to then State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid (Bipu). The four companies are - Gemcon Group, Contec Construction Limited, TSCO Power Limited, and Glory Pole.

Industry insiders say that outside these four companies, other suppliers were often afraid to participate in rural electrification tenders. Even when they did, they received very little work.

The existence of this syndicate in pole procurement was flagged by the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of the Planning Ministry, the agency responsible for monitoring irregularities in government procurement.

However, no action was taken against them, reportedly due to protection from influential quarters in the then government.