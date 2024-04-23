Hasty and forceful merging of banks new mask of indemnity: TIB
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has protested the hasty steps for merging banks. The anti-graft watchdog said that the hasty and forceful merging of banks is a new mask of indemnity ongoing in the banking sector.
The organisation also called for a postponement of the bank merging initiatives.
In a statement on Tuesday, TIB said the whimsical announcement of merging of several banks, and the unease of better performing banks at the process, and some of the weak banks’ disinterest in attempting to merge have overall intensified apprehensions, instability and insecurity in the banking sector. This has questioned the whole merger process even before its start.
TIB thinks the vagueness that has been created through this merger proposal regarding the accountability and the management of bad debts of weak banks that are reeling due to defaulted loans is just another face of “indemnity” to the loan defaulters and quarters responsible for scams sidelining the main problem.
