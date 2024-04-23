Hasty and forceful merging of banks new mask of indemnity: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has protested the hasty steps for merging banks. The anti-graft watchdog said that the hasty and forceful merging of banks is a new mask of indemnity ongoing in the banking sector.

The organisation also called for a postponement of the bank merging initiatives.

In a statement on Tuesday, TIB said the whimsical announcement of merging of several banks, and the unease of better performing banks at the process, and some of the weak banks’ disinterest in attempting to merge have overall intensified apprehensions, instability and insecurity in the banking sector. This has questioned the whole merger process even before its start.