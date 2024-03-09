Foreign minister urges UAE to simplify visa process for Bangladeshis

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has requested UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to simplify the visa process for Bangladeshis and ease the transfer of work permits from one employer to another.

Bangladesh foreign minister made the request at a bilateral meeting in his royal palace in the city of Al Ain in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening local time, says a foreign ministry press release.

UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah gave a positive response when foreign minister Hasan made the request.

Hasan Mahmud urged his UAE counterpart to simplify the visa process for Bangladeshis in all trades including graduate nurses, caregivers, healthcare technicians, agriculturists, farmers and various professionals in the UAE.