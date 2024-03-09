Foreign minister urges UAE to simplify visa process for Bangladeshis
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has requested UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to simplify the visa process for Bangladeshis and ease the transfer of work permits from one employer to another.
Bangladesh foreign minister made the request at a bilateral meeting in his royal palace in the city of Al Ain in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening local time, says a foreign ministry press release.
UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah gave a positive response when foreign minister Hasan made the request.
Hasan Mahmud urged his UAE counterpart to simplify the visa process for Bangladeshis in all trades including graduate nurses, caregivers, healthcare technicians, agriculturists, farmers and various professionals in the UAE.
At the meeting Sheikh Abdullah emphasized the importance of signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and activating the Joint Business Council (JBC) for economic partnership with Bangladesh.
The UAE foreign minister emphasized on transforming the relationship with Bangladesh into partnership.
At the outset of the meeting that lasted a quarter past an hour, foreign minister Hasan handed over the invitation letter of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah inviting the UAE president to visit Bangladesh on the occasion of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Hasan recalled the historical ties between the two brotherly countries established by the founding fathers of Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, praised the leadership of the UAE for their unprecedented progress through last five decades and highlighted the outstanding achievements of Bangladesh under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
While reviewing the whole gamut of existing bilateral cooperation, the two ministers stressed on exploring new emerging areas including energy security, food security, environment and climate change, renewable energy, people-to-people communication and to increase bilateral trade.
Foreign minister Hasan highlighted potentials of investment from the UAE government and businessmen to develop the Matarbari Exclusive Economic Zone, port and logistics management, development of the land gifted to the founder president of the modern UAE, Sheikh Zayed Ibn Sultan Al Nahyan in Rangunia.
The UAE foreign minister expressed his interest in advancing the ongoing investment.
The two leaders exchanged views on various regional issues including Rohingya repatriation and efforts to end the ongoing Gaza war.
Bangladesh ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Md Abu Zafar and director general of the West Asia wing of the foreign ministry, Md Shafiqur Rahman were present in the meeting.