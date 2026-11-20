Bangladesh will work vigorously with all partners to secure compensation for the Rohingya in accordance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict holding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the community.

The Gambia, as the applicant in the case, may take the matter to the United Nations Security Council to ensure compensation in line with the verdict.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir made the remarks at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday morning.