Bangladesh to work for compensation, safe repatriation of Rohingya: State minister for foreign affairs
Bangladesh will work vigorously with all partners to secure compensation for the Rohingya in accordance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict holding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the community.
The Gambia, as the applicant in the case, may take the matter to the United Nations Security Council to ensure compensation in line with the verdict.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir made the remarks at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday morning.
Asked about compensation in light of the ICJ verdict, Humaiun Kobir said, “We will take strong steps to ensure compensation in accordance with the process. We will then work with bilateral and multilateral partners. The process will require the involvement of several organisations.”
Asked about the repatriation of the Rohingya, the state minister said, “We must ensure that their repatriation is safe. A major priority of the ICJ verdict is the return of the Rohingya.”
He added, “Sending them back tomorrow would not necessarily mean that their return would be safe. We must therefore ensure their security in Rakhine State, where they can return and lead their lives.”
The state minister said Bangladesh would work with United Nations agencies in this regard. He stressed the need for broad-based and multifaceted engagement with partners.
The ICJ has held Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine State. The United Nations’ highest court said Myanmar’s security forces had the intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population through the 2017 military campaign known as “clearance operations”.
Fleeing severe persecution by Myanmar’s security forces, Rohingya began arriving in Bangladesh on the night of 25 August 2017. More than 700,000 Rohingya took shelter in Cox’s Bazar in the following months. On 11 November 2019, The Gambia filed a case against Myanmar at the ICJ over the atrocities committed against the Rohingya.
After seven years of judicial proceedings, the ICJ delivered its verdict yesterday, Thursday. Nine judges voted in favour of holding Myanmar responsible for committing genocide, while six opposed the ruling.
This is the first time the ICJ has directly held a state responsible for committing genocide.