1400 more arrested in countrywide drives, nearly 4,500 arrested in 8 days

The law enforcement agencies arrested nearly another 1,400 people, including 641 in Dhaka, in its drives across the country from Tuesday night to Wednesday noon.

With the latest arrests, the number of detained has risen to nearly 4,500 between 17-24 July, said sources in the police force from city, districts and thana levels.

This arrest spree is going on due to the recent incidents of attacks, vandalism, clashes and arson centering the student agitation seeking a reform in the quota system in government jobs.

Many of the arrestees are leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. In some places the arrests are being made in cases filed earlier.

BNP on Wednesday night said the police have arrested the party’s health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam, treasurer Rashiduzzaman and former central vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) SM Jahangir.

The students and job seekers started their continuous movement seeking reforms in the job quotas from 1 July. The agitation moved across the country after the violence centering the demonstrations on Dhaka University campus on 15 July.