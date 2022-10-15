Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome Brunei Sultan

The Brunei Sultan also inspected the guard and then Bangladesh President introduced him to Bangladeshi dignitaries who were present at the reception line.
Sultan Waddaulah also introduced President Hamid with the delegation, accompanying him.
The Brunei Sultan is making his maiden tour to Dhaka at the invitation of Bangladesh President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Brunei is an independent Islamic sultanate on the northern coast of the Borneo Island in Southeast Asia and entirely surrounded by Malaysia.
Brunei gained its independence as a British protectorate on 1 January, 1984 but is being led by Hassanal Bolkiah since 1967.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, most of the members of the visiting delegation were seen to follow health guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance during the reception.
Later, Brunei Sultan was escorted to the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital in a motorcade from the airport. He will place wreath at the Memorial in the memory of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War martyrs, plant a sapling and sign the "Visitors' Book" there.
The Sultan is scheduled to stay at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka, according to programme schedule.
Sultan Waddaulah will hold separate meetings with the President and the Prime Minister during his visit.
He is scheduled to return to Brunei on 17 October.