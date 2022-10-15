Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome Brunei Sultan

Bangladesh has rolled out the red carpet as Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah has arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit.

A special VVIP flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport (HSIA) carrying the Brunei Sultan and his entourage members at 2:24 pm to his maiden Bangladesh visit.

President M Abdul Hamid along with senior ministers and high civil and military officials received the Brunei Sultan, accompanied by his royal family members, ministers of various ministries of Brunei and high-level government officials.

A 21 gun salute heralded his arrival as he disembarked from the aircraft when Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid welcomed him with a bouquet.

A combined contingent of Bangladesh army, navy and air force presented him an honour guard while Sultan Waddaulah along with Bangladesh President stood on a makeshift dais when military band played national anthems of both the countries as well.