IGP Mamun not aware of any 'fictitious case’

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has said he did not know if there was anything that can be called a “fictitious case”. He also asked people to inform the police if anyone has any specific complaint regarding any lawsuit.

“Police would investigate the matter and take action accordingly,” he assured the people.

The IGP made the remarks in response to a question on a Prothom Alo report that at 30 lawsuits have been lodged against over 200 leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party in Jamalpur in 36 days, and if filing of such “fictitious cases” would continue in different districts to quell the opposition before the upcoming parliament election.