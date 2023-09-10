IGP Mamun not aware of any 'fictitious case’

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has said he did not know if there was anything that can be called a “fictitious case”. He also asked people to inform the police if anyone has any specific complaint regarding any lawsuit.
“Police would investigate the matter and take action accordingly,” he assured the people.
The IGP made the remarks in response to a question on a Prothom Alo report that at 30 lawsuits have been lodged against over 200 leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party in Jamalpur in 36 days, and if filing of such “fictitious cases” would continue in different districts to quell the opposition before the upcoming parliament election.
IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun talked to the media after inaugurating a state-of-the-art shopping centre, Police Plaza, constructed at the initiative of Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust in Bogura on Saturday.
The police are determined to keep the law and order situation normal in the run-up to the next parliament election, remarked the IGP. “We have been carrying out our duties under the election commission. Currently, the capacity of the police in carrying out their duties has been enhanced a lot.
The police have sufficient logistic and human resources; the police members are also ready to carry out their duties. The police would take action if people’s lives and properties are harmed before the election,” he stated.
Asked whether the police are buying 2 million rubber bullets for the force to stem the anti-government forces before the election, IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said it’s not like that. This is a continuous process as gears are bought every year for police. These are not being bought centring any special event, he insisted.
The police chief also said the force is carrying out its duties following a zero tolerance policy at the directives of the prime minister to curb terrorism and militancy and to keep the law and order situation normal, when a newsperson asked him questions on steps being taken to curb militancy.
He further said the capacity of the police has enhanced a lot than before. It was tough in most cases to unravel clueless crimes some 30 years ago. But currently the mysteries of any crimes are being resolved fast. Police will also be able to take on the challenges of terrorism and militancy in the future, he believes.
Bogura police sources said the 10-storey commercial building, Police Plaza, has been constructed at a cost of Tk 700 million on the police’s own land. The police hoped they would earn Tk 70 million as rent of shops every month and Tk 250 million as security deposit.
IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said the income from the commercial building will be spent for the welfare of the police members.