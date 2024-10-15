International Crimes Tribunal reconstituted with new chairman Justice Golam Mortuza
The International Crimes Tribunal has been reconstituted with the appointment of Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder from the High Court Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court as its new chairman. The decision was approved by law, justice, and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul.
During a press briefing on Monday, Asif Nazrul said that the tribunal will be led by Justice Majumder, with Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and retired District and Sessions Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury serving as members of the panel.
The reconstitution of the tribunal was carried out in consultation with the Supreme Court, and an official notification confirming the appointments was supposed to be issued later on Monday. The tribunal is set to begin trials related to the July-August massacres soon, following the completion of the judges' appointments.