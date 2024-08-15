Student movement: Move for trial of all killings at International Crimes Tribunal

Presently there are allegations against many persons including the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina regarding killing during the student movement. The interim government has taken initiative to try them at the International Crimes Tribunal.

The interim government's advisor for law, justice and parliamentary affairs Asif Nazrul revealed this at a press briefing on Wednesday.

UN to send team to help in investigations

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called chief advisor of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus over the phone yesterday, Wednesday. Both of them posted the matter of their phone call on X yesterday.

Dr Muhammad Yunus sought Turk's assistance in upholding human rights. The UN human rights high commissioner said the UN would soon form an investigation team and send it to Bangladesh to probe into the killings during the student uprising.