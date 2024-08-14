UN-led investigation to be launched soon: UN rights chief

The 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said human rights will be the cornerstone of his administration and the protection of every citizen is the top most priority of the government.

The UN rights chief said a UN-led investigation will be launched very soon to probe the killing of the protesters during the Student Revolution. A team of UN experts would soon visit the country to set up investigation.

Professor Yunus has sought UN cooperation for rebuilding the country and to uphold human rights.