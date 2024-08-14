Killing of the protesters
UN-led investigation to be launched soon: UN rights chief
The UN human rights chief, Volker Türk, has made a phone call to Bangladesh chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday, says a press release of the chief adviser's press wing.
The chief adviser thanked him and his longtime friend Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, for supporting the Bangladesh students revolution and championing their rights during unprecedented and devastating killings of student protestors.
The 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said human rights will be the cornerstone of his administration and the protection of every citizen is the top most priority of the government.
The UN rights chief said a UN-led investigation will be launched very soon to probe the killing of the protesters during the Student Revolution. A team of UN experts would soon visit the country to set up investigation.
Professor Yunus has sought UN cooperation for rebuilding the country and to uphold human rights.