Visa policy to encourage right behaviour for free, fair polls: Haas

US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas on Tuesday said the new US visa policy applies to “everyone” and it is to encourage the right “behaviours” to ensure free and fair election.

“The Idea behind the (new visa) policy is that it applies to everyone, it’s about the behaviours and it’s about encouraging the right behaviours for free and fair elections. So people who support free and fair elections have nothing to fear,” he said.

The envoy was talking to reporters after inaugurating a special photo exhibition along with state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam tilted ‘Roots of Friendship: 50 Years of US-Bangladesh Relations in the capital’.

Last week, Washington announced its new visa policy for Bangladeshis where it said it would enable the US “to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh”.