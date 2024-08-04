Curfew for indefinite period from 6pm today

The government on Sunday imposed a curfew for an indefinite period from 6:00 pm today, Sunday due to incidents of clashes and violence across the country.

The curfew will be in place at all the divisional towns, city corporations, pourashavas, district and upazila sadar areas and industrial areas.

Md Sharif Mahmud, public relations officer of the home ministry, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.