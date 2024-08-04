Curfew for indefinite period from 6pm today
The government on Sunday imposed a curfew for an indefinite period from 6:00 pm today, Sunday due to incidents of clashes and violence across the country.
The curfew will be in place at all the divisional towns, city corporations, pourashavas, district and upazila sadar areas and industrial areas.
Md Sharif Mahmud, public relations officer of the home ministry, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, a decision was taken on last night that the curfew will remain in place until the next order is issued in this regard. However, it was also decided that curfew will be relaxed in Dhaka city and Dhaka district, Gazipur town and Gazipur district and Narsingdi, and Narayanganj from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.
And, the deputy commissioners of the other districts were supposed to take decisions on relaxing the curfew after discussions with relevant officials.
But the government has now decided to impose the curfew in almost the whole country except the villages.
The government imposed curfew first from 19 July midnight at the wake of the situation centering the movement to reform quota system in government jobs.
The Students Against Discrimination, the platform that has been leading the movement, Saturday called for a one-point movement to dethrone the government from Sunday.
On the other hand, governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) called the party activists to take to the streets for Sunday and Monday. Clashes broke out as the two sides were confronting each other, leading to deaths of 52 across the country.