PM to leave Washington for London tomorrow to join coronation of Charles III

The flight will land at the Heathrow International Airport in London at 20:55 (local time) where Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem will receive the prime minister.

During her stay in London, she will also attend a programme of commonwealth leaders, an event foxed by the Cambridge University and a civic reception.

The prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership and some side events that include a roundtable with US business leaders and several meetings with WB's incoming president Ajay Banga and a civic reception.

She arrived in Washington DC on 28 April wrapping up her four-day official visit to Tokyo in Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.