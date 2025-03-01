Elections without reforms may lead to dictatorship again: Badiul Alam

He clarified that the movement was not merely intended to topple Sheikh Hasina; rather it was for changing the dictatorial system and reforming its systems, processes, and institutions. “The dictatorial system had turned Sheikh Hasina into a monster.”

The Shujan secretary further explained that Sheikh Hasina did not emerge as an autocrat out of nowhere. She became it through a systematic process.

“This system needs to be reformed. For a free and fair election, the political sphere needs cleansing. Otherwise, dictatorship will emerge again. Let no ugly person enter this beautiful building of Louis Kahn.” he cautioned.