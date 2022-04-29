Quader urges transport owners not to take extra fare

"In the last two years, people could not celebrate Eid at their village home properly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, thousands of people are going home to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this year. I request you (transport owners and labor leaders) to look into the matter for the sake of national interest," he added.
The transport minister directed the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and the law enforcement agencies to keep a close watch on highways so that the passengers do not fall prey to any kind of sufferings.
He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is inquiring into the matter on a daily basis so that the homebound people do not have to suffer any kind of suffering.
Terming the condition of country's highways are much better this time than ever before, Quader said the crisis on the road in Gazipur has already resolved while the problems on the roads of North Bengal during Eid have also overcome.
The minister said if vehicle drivers become aware and if they do not drive vehicles on the wrong side, this year's Eid journey will be much better.