Quader urges transport owners not to take extra fare

He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is inquiring into the matter on a daily basis so that the homebound people do not have to suffer any kind of suffering.

Terming the condition of country's highways are much better this time than ever before, Quader said the crisis on the road in Gazipur has already resolved while the problems on the roads of North Bengal during Eid have also overcome.

The minister said if vehicle drivers become aware and if they do not drive vehicles on the wrong side, this year's Eid journey will be much better.