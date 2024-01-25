PM Hasina to join Munich Security Conference
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany from 16 to 18 February, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.
While talking to the media on Thursday, the foreign minister said, “The prime minister has decided to attend the Munich Security Conference. We are working on a bilateral meeting.”
It will be the prime minister's first overseas trip after re-election for the fourth straight term in power. In the previous term, she paid her maiden foreign trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and to the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
The Munich Security Conference has been taking place in Germany for six decades. Top leadership of different influential countries and leading multinational companies discusses various crucial security issues on the global stage.
French, German envoys meet foreign minister
French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy and German Ambassador Achim Tröster have paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday afternoon.
Regarding the meeting, the foreign minister said, “France and Germany are important development partners of Bangladesh. They were among a handful of nations that recognised us soon after the Independence.”
He noted that Germany is going to be the second largest export market for Bangladesh. France also has a strong position in the export trade of Bangladesh, particularly for the readymade garments.
The minister recalled that Germany and France had received a significant number of war-children from Bangladesh after the Liberation War and treated many injured freedom fighters. He extended gratitude to the countries.