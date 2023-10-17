Export to US, Germany and India drops

Exports to the two largest destinations -- the US and Germany -- have decreased by 1.52 per cent and 6 per cent respectively in the first quarter of 2023-24 fiscal, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau.

Moreover, exports to the emerging destination -- neighbouring India have decreased by 11.23 per cent. Except RMG, exports in all major sectors have decreased.

Bangladesh, however, achieved around 9.50 per cent growth in exports in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The exporters are worried over the decrease in export to the US, Germany and India amid the positive trend of export.

It is a matter of concern that exports in major sectors except RMG have decreased, they said adding that it is natural exports will decrease in the current global context.