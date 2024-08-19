Complaint lodged against ex-CJ Khairul over alleged fraud in passing judgement

A complaint has been lodged against the former chief justice and recently resigned law commission chairman ABM Khairul Haque for his alleged engagement in fraud to alter the judgment.

Md Mujahidul Islam, a lawyer of Bangladesh Supreme Court, filed the complaint in the capital’s Shahbagh police station on Sunday afternoon.

However, it has not yet been registered as a case since there is no OC in the police station, said Elis Mahmud, sub-inspector (SI) of the police station.

According to the sources of the police station, justice Khairul Haque illegally ruled for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to stay in power.

It is said that the lawyer's complaint will be converted into a case very soon.