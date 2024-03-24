Former secretary Proshanto Kumar sent to jail

He said a case was filed against former secretary Proshanto on 5 June last year for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 12.05 million. Proshanto was secretary of the Bangladesh government in 2016-17.

Proshanto today surrendered before the court and sought bail in the case while ACC opposed it. Upon hearing from both sides, the court passed the order.

ACC deputy director Moshiur Rahman is the plaintiff in the case. The case statement accused Proshanto of amassing illegal wealth as well as laundering money through hundi.