PM likely to inaugurate 7 projects in Rajshahi Sunday

The RCC has constructed the country’s largest ever mural of the father of nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at C&B Crossing area in Rajshahi city at a cost of around Tk 50.2 million (5.02 crore).
The total height of the mural is 58 feet. There is a 50-feet high and 40-feet wide picture of Bangabandhu in the main part of the mural.
Terracotta works were done on 700-feet space on both sides of the boundary wall. Gallery and landscaping were well-decorated with super granite. The mural has night vision with decorative electric bulbs.
Rajshahi city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said the mural inspires people to know about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s life, works, contributions and sacrifices for the country’s independence.
Construction work of Sheikh Russel Shishu Park is on the final stage in Rajshahi city aimed at opening up a new spot for the people’s recreation, especially children.
The park was established on 2.14 acres of land in Chhotobangram area through a time-fitting design to give an eye-catching and attractive look with an estimated cost of around Tk 44.3 million (4.43 crore).
There are various modern rides including bridge, open stage, walk ways and artificial hill in the park.
The city corporation has been working to make the Bilsimla Railway crossing to City Hat road a four-lane road to make the movement of both vehicles and people quick and smooth.
It’s turning the road 80-feet wide along with a four-foot-wide road divider with an outlay of around Tk 449.2 million (44.92 crore).
On both sides of the 3.532-kilometer road, a 44-feet road, 12-feet wide drain and footpath and 20-feet road for the slow-moving vehicles is also being constructed.
It has also been upgrading another dilapidated road to a smart one at a cost of around Tk 557.8 million (55.78 crore).
The 4.17-kilometer potential road from Naodapara bus terminal to Bhadra Railway crossing is being upgraded to four lanes from a double lane with additional two lanes for slow-moving vehicles, road divider and a drain and footpaths on both sides.
In addition to the upgradation works, the north-south connecting road will be beautified and greened through transplanting decorative trees and plants.
A flyover has been constructed on Mohanpur railway crossing at a cost of around Tk 408 million (40.80 crore). In all perspectives, the road area, particularly the flyover, is seen as a tourist spot as scores of people are humming to the area generating income for many of the locals.
City mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said an east-west connecting road has been constructed from Alif Lam Meem Bhata crossing on Rajshahi-Naogaon highway to Choddopaya crossing on Rajshahi-Natore highway via Chhotobangram, Meherchandi, Budhpara and Mohanpur at a cost of around Tk 1.8935 billion (189.35 crore).
In addition to construction of footpaths on both sides of the 6.793-kilometer road, various need-based modern infrastructures, including a flyover on railway crossing, a bridge, eight culverts and median were constructed.
The newly constructed four-lane road has been playing a significant role towards mitigating the gradually mounting traffic jams in the metropolis.
Mayor Liton said a 2.5-kilometer road from Kalpana Cinema Hall Crossing to Talaimary crossing has been elevated to four-lane, costing around Tk 1.3136 billion (131.36 crore). Decorated and pedestrian-friendly footpaths have been constructed on both sides of the road with colourful road lights.
The island has been beautified through transplanting decorative and ornamental flower plants.
Carpeting road, drain and footpath construction from Rentur Kharir Arat to Dhalur More via Hi-tech Park and carpeting road construction from Court to Shahartali Club has also been implemented at a cost of around Tk 133 million (13.30 crore).
Two midtown roads from Upashahar to Sonadighi crossing and Malopara crossing to Sagarpara crossing have been widened, costing around Tk 1.264 billion (126.40 crore) bringing an epoch-making change in terms of the city’s communication.
The city corporation has so far installed 1,654 decorated and eye-catching lights on 695 poles in five separate roads and streets with a length of around 21 kilometers. Apart from this, 15 important road crossings were also brought under the modern lighting system.
As a whole, Rajshahi city has got a new look amid massive infrastructural development works and the modern road lighting has brought happiness to the city dwellers.