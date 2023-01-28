PM likely to inaugurate 7 projects in Rajshahi Sunday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate seven development projects during her daylong visit to Rajshahi on Sunday.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has implemented the projects aimed at enhancing civic facilities during the last couple of years with an estimated cost of around Tk 2.956 billion (295.60 crore), reports news agency BSS.

The PM is also likely to open 18 other projects implemented by different organisations with involvement of around Tk 16.1257 billion (1,612.57 crore) besides laying foundation stones of six projects with an estimated cost of around Tk 3.7628 billion (376.28 crore).