King Charles calls PM Hasina, thanks her for attending Queen's funeral

During the call, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “Her late Majesty was like a mother figure to me and an extra-ordinary head of Commonwealth," adding that "To pay my personal tribute to her, I decided to attend her state funeral."

The prime minister also informed the King that in Bangladesh, her government observed three days of state mourning as a mark of respect to the late Queen while special prayers were offered for her eternal peace.

She also took the opportunity to personally felicitate King Charles III on his accession to the throne and wished him a long and prosperous reign.