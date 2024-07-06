Holy Ashura on 17 July

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (PBUH) grandson Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), will be observed in the country on 17 July (Wednesday) as the Muharram moon was not sighted in the sky today, Saturday.

So, the month of Muharram of 1446 Hijri will start on Monday (8 July 2024) while the 30th day of Zil Hajj month will be tomorrow, said a press release of Islamic Foundation (IF) today, Saturday.