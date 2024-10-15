Extortion in transport sector changes hand under Nirob-Saiful-Sadiqur

The associates of two leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), both named Saiful Alam, now collect extortion at the Mohakhali bus terminal in Dhaka. Around Tk 1 million is collected daily alone from this terminal.

One of them is the former convener of Dhaka North city BNP Saiful Alam Nirob and the other is Cumilla district (north) BNP joint convener Saiful Alam.

Sources in the transport sector say Cumilla BNP leader Saiful Alam took control of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association following the regime change. He has formed a convening committee to take control of the transport sector.

Meanwhile Dhaka north city BNP former leader Saiful Alam Nirob has established sole control in Mohakhali bus terminal, Tejgaon truck terminal, Tejgaon industrial area and in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the city. Associates of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan used to control these areas. The former minister went into hiding after 5 August. There are reports that he was spotted in India.