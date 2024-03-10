EU disseminates study on opportunities to scale up rooftop solar in Bangladesh

Charge D´Affairs of the EU Delegation, Bernd Spanier, underlined the transformational impact of the Team Europe approach to Green Energy Transition.

“As European Union, we believe that by thoroughly implementing the European Green Deal at home and in our external policies, we are changing the economic paradigm. We are achieving economic growth through the protection of the environment and through a sustainable approach to resource use, not at the expense of the world we live in.”

Expressing an unwavering desire to work further with Bangladesh, Bernd Spanier reiterated EU’s steadfast commitment to work together towards a greener, more digital and resilient economic model.

This high-level event, bringing together public and private partners in the green energy sector in Bangladesh, disseminated the preliminary results of the EU funded study, 'Barriers and Opportunities for Scaling up Rooftop Solar in Bangladesh', followed by a panel discussion on the findings, recommendations and possible ways forward.

The event looked in particular into Bangladesh’s Net Metering scheme, which aims to promote the expansion of primarily solar PV based renewable electricity by encouraging prosumers (consumers and producers) to install solar PV systems on their premises or rooftops.

The electricity generated through this can be used for self-consumption at a rate more affordable than the grid tariff rates, while any surplus electricity can be sold back to the grid.

As the market for solar PV rooftop in Bangladesh remains largely untapped, the study looked into the reasons for the relatively low figures and how Rooftop Solar PV can be scaled up in Bangladesh.

The keynote presentation on the study was given by Professor Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, Director, Center for Energy Research, United International University, followed by a panel discussion, focusing on barriers, opportunities, investment and success stories on rooftop solar in Bangladesh.

The distinguished panelists included high-level representatives from Sustainable Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), SOLARIC, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), H&M Group, Fareast Knitting and Dyeing Industry and Joules Power Limited.