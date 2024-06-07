Scope to whiten black money ‘encouragement to dishonesty’: Jamiruddin Sircar

Jamiruddin Sircar was addressing a discussion organised at the National Press Club on Friday afternoon in memory of the late former Attorney General AJ Muhammad Ali.

Former speaker of Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) and senior lawyer of Supreme Court Jamiruddin Sircar said if black money can be whitened by paying tax, then dishonesty will be encouraged.

Drawing the government’s attention he said, “When considering this (whitening the undisclosed money) carefully look at the difference; one is earning money, another is easy getting money (illegal). Earning money should not be the same as easy getting money at any time... this is our request to the government.”