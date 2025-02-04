Suspended AC Tapashee indicted for derogatory remarks on July uprising
A Dhaka court has framed charges against suspended assistant commissioner Tapashee Tabassum Urmi in a case filed for making derogatory remarks about Abu Sayed and other martyrs of the July uprising.
The formal trail in the case started through framing charges on Tuesday.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Sefatullah passed the order in her presence, rejecting a plea for exempting her from the charges, said state prosecutor Md Khaledul Islam.
The court on 26 January had set 4 February for holding a hearing on the charge framing in the case.
Gono Adhikar Parishad’s leader Abu Hanif filed the case on 8 October, 2024.
On 28 November, a Dhaka court recorded the statement of the complainant and summoned the accused.
Urmi surrendered before the court on that day and pleaded for bail. The court granted her bail on a bond of Tk 500 after hearing a plea.
On 5 October last year, Tapashee Tabassum Urmi posted a derogatory remark on Facebook, targeting both the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising and the chief adviser of the interim government.
As a consequence, she was made an officer on special duty (OSD) the following day and was officially suspended on 7 October.