Suspended AC Tapashee indicted for derogatory remarks on July uprising

On 28 November, a Dhaka court recorded the statement of the complainant and summoned the accused.

Urmi surrendered before the court on that day and pleaded for bail. The court granted her bail on a bond of Tk 500 after hearing a plea.

On 5 October last year, Tapashee Tabassum Urmi posted a derogatory remark on Facebook, targeting both the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising and the chief adviser of the interim government.

As a consequence, she was made an officer on special duty (OSD) the following day and was officially suspended on 7 October.