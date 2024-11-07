11-member committee formed to reclaim Dhaka’s canals

The government has formed a 11-member working group to build ‘Blue Network’ for bringing back flow in the canals in Dhaka after recovering those from illegal encroachments, according to a notification issued on 5 November to this end.

“To bring back normal flow of Dhaka’s canals and build ‘Blue Network’ centering the canals after making those free from illegal occupations and pollutions, a working group of 11 members was formed,” the notification said.

The members of the group are: additional deputy commissioner (Revenue), representatives from Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Department of Environment, National River Protection Commission, Local Government Engineering Department, Dhaka North City Corporation, Dhaka South City Corporation, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), (one member of) NGO/volunteer organization and student (selected by local administration.