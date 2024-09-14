Former home minister Asaduzzaman’s son arrested

A court on 1 September issued a travel ban against 10 including Asaduzzaman Khan, his wife Lutful Tahmina Khan and son Shafi. Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the metropolitan senior special judge's court in Dhaka passed the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted an application.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on 5 August in face of student-mass uprising. A total of 165 cases including 147 murder cases were filed against her till Thursday. Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and other former ministers were also sued in these cases.