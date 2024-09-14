Former home minister Asaduzzaman’s son arrested
Police arrested former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan’s son Shafi Muddasir Khan on Friday night from the city's Uttara area.
Dhaka district police superintendent Ahmed Muyeed confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo.
Shafi was arrested in connection with a case filed with Ashulia police station from a house in Uttara around 3:00am. He was supposed to be taken to court today.
A court on 1 September issued a travel ban against 10 including Asaduzzaman Khan, his wife Lutful Tahmina Khan and son Shafi. Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the metropolitan senior special judge's court in Dhaka passed the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted an application.
Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on 5 August in face of student-mass uprising. A total of 165 cases including 147 murder cases were filed against her till Thursday. Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and other former ministers were also sued in these cases.