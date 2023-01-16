Bangladesh elected IRENA Council member from Asia-Pacific group for 2023-2024

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the 21-member Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) from the Asia-Pacific group for 2023-2024.

The Council members serve on a rotating basis to ensure the effective participation of both developing and developed countries and fair and equitable geographical distribution.

The responsibilities of the Council include facilitating consultation and cooperation among IRENA members and reviewing the draft work programme, draft budget and annual report.

The election was held at the 13th annual meeting of IRENA from 14 to 15 January at the intergovernmental organisation’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, the Power Division said in a media statement Sunday.