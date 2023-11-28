Over hundred child marriages in one union of Bhola

In one union of the Bhola Sadar upazila, more than a hundred child marriages have taken place in the past year, with 59 female students from a single school being affected. This information was gathered through discussions with teachers, students, parents, and relatives from four educational institutions in Bheduria Union.

It has been alleged that a Qazi (marriage registrar) named Sana Ullah and nine associates appointed by him, have been involved in conducting these marriages. Sana Ullah holds the position of Krishak League Joint Secretary in Bheduria Union.

Recently, a local resident filed a written complaint against Sana Ullah with the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs, demanding the cancellation of his licence and seeking punishment.