Over hundred child marriages in one union of Bhola

In one union of the Bhola Sadar upazila, more than a hundred child marriages have taken place in the past year, with 59 female students from a single school being affected. This information was gathered through discussions with teachers, students, parents, and relatives from four educational institutions in Bheduria Union.
It has been alleged that a Qazi (marriage registrar) named Sana Ullah and nine associates appointed by him, have been involved in conducting these marriages. Sana Ullah holds the position of Krishak League Joint Secretary in Bheduria Union.
Recently, a local resident filed a written complaint against Sana Ullah with the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs, demanding the cancellation of his licence and seeking punishment.
Through conversations with local residents, teachers, students, and parents, it has been revealed that from January to November, more than a hundred girls from three secondary schools and one madrasah in Bheduria Union have been subjected to child marriage.
Among them, 59 students from Bankerhat Cooperative Girls' School, including 8 students from the sixth class, 10 students from the seventh class, 12 students from the eighth class, 14 students from the ninth class, and 15 students from the tenth class, all under aged, were given in marriage.
It has also been reported that 20 female students from North Char Bheduria Secondary School and about 25 girls from Bankerhat Islamia Alim Madrasah and Bankerhat Secondary School been married off despite being underaged.
Hadisur Rahman, the headmaster of Bankhat Cooperative Girls' School, stated, "Parents living below the poverty line marry their daughters off if they find a suitable groom. But we cannot know this beforehand. They do not care about the law, and students also do not tell us."
Reason behind the child marriages
The Prothom Alo correspondent spoke to parents and relatives of ten girls involved in child marriages in Bheduria Union last Thursday and Friday. Parents cited various reasons for marrying their daughters off at a young age, including poverty, parental illness, sexual harassment, and elopement.
One example is Alimuddin (pseudonym), a resident of North Bheduria village, who has been ill for an extended period. He married off his daughter, studying in Class IX, after finding a 'suitable groom.' Alimuddin's wife stated, “What is the way without marriage? We have to spend at least Tk 3000 to 4000 per month for three girls' education. Where can I get so much money? Now I can't even manage Tk 2000 for one of my three daughters’ examination fee.”
Head teachers and assistant teachers of the schools mentioned that when they refuse written or verbal permission for marriage to the parents, the parents approach the chairman of the Union Parishad (UP) to obtain birth certificates by manipulating the age.
Bheduria Union Parishad Chairman Mustafa Kamal expressed surprise upon learning about the high number of child marriages in the area. He claimed, “If anyone wants to get someone married in my union, they have to update the birth registration and citizenship certificate from the union council. Even then, we have to find out how so many students of schools and madrasahs got married.”
Qazi Sana Ullah, accused of facilitating child marriages, could not be reached for comments despite several visits to his office. When contacted over the phone, he denied the allegations, stating that his relatives had conspired against him, along with some local people, and that everything else was false.
Krishak League leader Qazi Sana Ullah
Sana Ullah, the accused joint secretary of Bheduria Union Krishak League, is alleged to use his political identity to promote child marriage in the area. He has appointed nine people in nine wards to assist in facilitating these marriages. While his associates mainly aid in organizing these unions, Qazi Sana Ullah is directly involved in registering these marriages. Despite hailing from Hajihat village of Bapta Union in Sadar upazila, he has registered all his certificates as a resident of Bheduria Union.
Local sources indicate that in 2012, the then UP chairman, Tajul Islam, confiscated Qazi Sana Ullah's registration book, accusing him of conducting child marriages. During this incident, significant manipulations were discovered in the book. Subsequently, Sana Ullah assumed the position in Krishak League.
Tajul Islam, the former chairman of Bheduria UP and the current president of Union Awami League, informed Prothom Alo that Qazi Sana Ullah is a member of Union Awami League and the joint secretary of Union Krishak League. Several complaints were lodged against Sana Ullah during his tenure as chairman.
Currently serving as the president of the management committee of Bankerhat Secondary School, Tajul Islam said he was aware of the news about the child marriages of girls from that school. He stated that he has instructed the teachers to take robust measures to prevent such issues.
Referring to multiple complaints against Sana Ullah, a local resident named Khairul Islam, along with an imam from a local mosque, filed written complaints with the Senior Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Law in April this year and the Senior Secretary (Public Security Department) of the Ministry of Home Affairs on 10 October.
Bhola Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Touhidul Islam informed Prothom Alo that he will investigate and take action if the charge sheet sent to the Ministry of Law comes to him. However, as of now, it has not reached him.