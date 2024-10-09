Export earnings register 6.78pc growth to $3.51b in Sept
The country's export earnings witnessed a 6.78 per cent growth in September this year totaling US$3.51 billion, a $220 million jump compared to the same period last year.
The export earnings in September last year were $3.29 billion.
The EPB prepared the data based on real time shipments data as per NBR Asycuda world, said EPB vice chairman Anwar Hossain at a press conference on monthly export earnings review at his office on Wednesday afternoon.
From now on, EPB will come up with a detailed analysis of the export earnings every month, he added.
According to the EPB data, in the first quarter - July to September- of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, Bangladesh's export earnings grew by 5.04 per cent to reach $11.37 billion, up by $10.82 billion from the same period of the fiscal 2023-24.
RMG continued to rule the overseas market during this three-month period bagging $9.29 billion with a 5.34 per cent growth.
Out of that amount, the export of knitwear was $ 5.22 billion, with an increased growth of 5.72 per cent, while woven garments $4.07 billion, with an increased growth of 4.85 per cent.
The single-month apparel export earnings that indicate export in September 2024 was $2.78 billion having a growth of 6 per cent compared to September 2023.