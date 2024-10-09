Export earnings register 6.78pc growth to $3.51b in Sept

The country's export earnings witnessed a 6.78 per cent growth in September this year totaling US$3.51 billion, a $220 million jump compared to the same period last year.

The export earnings in September last year were $3.29 billion.

The EPB prepared the data based on real time shipments data as per NBR Asycuda world, said EPB vice chairman Anwar Hossain at a press conference on monthly export earnings review at his office on Wednesday afternoon.

From now on, EPB will come up with a detailed analysis of the export earnings every month, he added.