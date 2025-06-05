Police, RAB, DB, CTTC main perpetrators in enforced disappearances: Commission report

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), formerly known as the Bangladesh Rifles, functions as a paramilitary force primarily responsible for guarding the country's borders.

Operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, it undertakes a range of duties including preventing cross-border crime and smuggling, countering human trafficking, and supporting internal security operations.

Following the 2009 BDR mutiny, the force underwent reorganisation and rebranding as BGB, with enhanced oversight and renewed mandates.

Credible allegations from both local and international human rights organisations—including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International—accuse Bangladeshi security forces, including the BGB, of involvement in enforced disappearances, particularly since 2010.

Although elite units such as the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Detective Branch (DB) are more frequently cited, BGB is implicated in several cases, especially in border and counter-insurgency contexts.

In areas bordering India and Myanmar, reports have emerged of extrajudicial killings and disappearances linked to BGB operations.

These incidents often remain undocumented due to the remoteness of the regions and restricted media access.

Enforced disappearance constitutes an inter-state crime due to its cross-border dimensions. Victims are at times abducted in one country and delivered to the authorities of another, making the involvement of border security forces from both states almost inevitable.

The Commission’s inquiry finds that such cross-border transfers or exchanges of captives would not be possible without the collusion or active cooperation of BGB and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

Cases such as the disappearances of Shukhoranjan Bali, BNP leader Salauddin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Dollar, and Rahamatullah serve as stark examples of cross-border rendition involving India.

Testimony before the Commission reveals that RAB usually notified BGB before conducting cross-border renditions, specifying border locations where their vehicles would cross a few hundred metres into Indian territory and captives would be transferred from Bangladesh to India.

Detainees were reportedly handed over to Indian intelligence and security agencies directly or through intermediaries. While the BGB plays a vital role in safeguarding national security, persistent allegations of enforced disappearances seriously undermine its legitimacy and the rule of law.

In the absence of accountability, such abuses risk becoming institutionalised, weakening democratic structures and threatening the fundamental rights of citizens.

A transparent, rights-based reform process is essential to restoring the credibility of the BGB and strengthening the broader security architecture in Bangladesh.