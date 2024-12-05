Foreign secretaries meet in Dhaka amid Bangladesh-India tensions

He said, "We want good relations. But they must be reciprocal. We have to work toward that objective.”

Dhaka-Delhi relations have been under significant strain since the political shift on 5 August, following the student-public uprising in Bangladesh. The international community largely welcomed the inevitable decline of Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian rule.

However, even four months after the change, the neighbouring country has not yet accepted it. On the contrary, bitterness has grown, as India repeatedly raises concerns alleging minority oppression.

Recently, several Hindutva organisations carried out an unprecedented attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, alleging minority oppression.

Additionally, protests have taken place near Bangladesh missions in Kolkata and Mumbai. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already summoned the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to protest the attack on the Bangladesh mission, and consular activities, including visa services, have been suspended at the mission. Protests are continuing in and outside Dhaka in response to the attack. As a result, tensions have intensified between the two South Asian neighbours.

A responsible government official told Prothom Alo that the tension that has developed between the two countries since August is not only new but also rare since independence.