Govt to reform RAB if it finds necessary: RAB DG

The new director general of RAB was talking to media after paying respect to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman placing wreath at his grave in Tungipara, Gopalganj in the afternoon.
“The government has been dealing with the sanctions the US imposed. We have provided appropriate answers to the questions they asked to us. They could not ask any more questions following the answers we provided,” he said.
We have been observing our duties. (The government) will reform the RAB if it thinks necessary but personally I don’t think any reform is necessaryRAB DG M Khurshid Hossain
“In that case, it is the matter of the government what reform it would carry out in the RAB. We have been observing our duties. (The government) will reform the RAB if it thinks necessary but personally I don’t think any reform is necessary,” said M Khurshid Hossain.
He also said, “RAB follows rules in carrying out the order of the government. We have been working for the country, for the people of the country, for the continuation of development, for the continuation of development activities the prime minister has been continuing.”
The RAG director general further said RAB’s drives to continue following the prime minister’s zero tolerance policy against militancy, terrorism and drugs. No chaotic, and sabotage activities will be condoned. Every RAB member will work to uphold the law and order situation out of patriotism.
Regarding the activities of RAAB, M Khurshid Hossain said, “RAB is an elite force. RAB is the symbol of trust and reliance to the people of all walks of life of this country. I think (it is) the symbol of people’s safety. RAB is the symbol of panic to the vested quarters and drug dealers. RAB works following all the existing laws.”