Govt to reform RAB if it finds necessary: RAB DG

Newly-appointed director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain said Sunday it is not their concern to look after the matter of reforming the RAB.

He also said whether reform in RAB is necessary or not – is a jurisdiction of the government. If the government finds it necessary it would reform RAB, he added.

M Khurshid Hossain, however, said personally he does not think it is necessary to reform RAB.