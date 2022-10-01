No question of reforming RAB: DG

Newly-appointed director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain said on Saturday that there was no question of reforming the anti-crime elite force, which has been credited in dealing with militancy and serious crimes in recent years.

"Personally, I don't see any question of any reforms. We are not doing anything for what it needs to be reformed. We are working according to rules defined for us. We do not do anything in violation of law. In that case, there is no question of reforms," he told reporters while paying tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi-32.