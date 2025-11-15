Prothom Alo will march ahead with courage

Saturdays in the capital usually bring a mixed atmosphere with government offices closed and private offices open. The weather too becomes quite pleasant in this late autumn season, with a hint of the coming winter mixing with the fading warmth. Amid such an ambience and surrounded by well-wishers and close friends, a reception was held to mark Prothom Alo’s 27-year journey.

The event began late in the day today, Saturday, at the ballroom of Radisson Hotel in the capital. “Truth is Courage”—this was the theme of Prothom Alo’s 27th anniversary celebration. Over this long journey, Prothom Alo has crossed many milestones. It has earned the enduring trust of the people of the country, and its objective journalism has also been appreciated on the global stage. All of this was highlighted at the reception.

Guests began arriving from the afternoon. Advisers to the interim government, foreign diplomats, eminent academics, distinguished politicians, prominent literary figures, artists, business leaders, industrial entrepreneurs, legal experts, medical professionals, senior government and private officials, law-enforcement officers, women leaders, rights activists, journalists, athletes, civil society representatives—many renowned individuals from various fields graced the event with their presence. Many arrived with bouquets. As it was a birthday celebration, some even brought cakes.

As always, before the formalities began, the guests mingled, greeting acquaintances over light refreshments. Many who had long known each other met again in this setting, strengthening bonds of warmth and goodwill.