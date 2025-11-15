Anniversary reception
Prothom Alo will march ahead with courage
Saturdays in the capital usually bring a mixed atmosphere with government offices closed and private offices open. The weather too becomes quite pleasant in this late autumn season, with a hint of the coming winter mixing with the fading warmth. Amid such an ambience and surrounded by well-wishers and close friends, a reception was held to mark Prothom Alo’s 27-year journey.
The event began late in the day today, Saturday, at the ballroom of Radisson Hotel in the capital. “Truth is Courage”—this was the theme of Prothom Alo’s 27th anniversary celebration. Over this long journey, Prothom Alo has crossed many milestones. It has earned the enduring trust of the people of the country, and its objective journalism has also been appreciated on the global stage. All of this was highlighted at the reception.
Guests began arriving from the afternoon. Advisers to the interim government, foreign diplomats, eminent academics, distinguished politicians, prominent literary figures, artists, business leaders, industrial entrepreneurs, legal experts, medical professionals, senior government and private officials, law-enforcement officers, women leaders, rights activists, journalists, athletes, civil society representatives—many renowned individuals from various fields graced the event with their presence. Many arrived with bouquets. As it was a birthday celebration, some even brought cakes.
As always, before the formalities began, the guests mingled, greeting acquaintances over light refreshments. Many who had long known each other met again in this setting, strengthening bonds of warmth and goodwill.
The formal session began with a welcome address by Sajjad Sharif, Executive Editor of Prothom Alo. He said, “For the past 27 years, we have been telling the stories of the people of this country. We have shared their hopes and dreams with you. You have been with us in this journey of Prothom Alo. So today, we will celebrate this evening together.”
He invited the audience to listen to the flute. Flautist Kamrul Hasan then came on stage and played the tune of the song ‘Dhono Dhanno Pushpo Bhora Amaader Ei Boshundhora’.
After the performance, Editor of Prothom Alo, Matiur Rahman, took the stage. Extending greetings to the guests, he said Prothom Alo began its journey with a dream—a dream rooted in objective journalism. The inspiration behind that dream was the late Chairman of the Transcom Group, Latifur Rahman.
Matiur Rahman said that without the unwavering support and trust of countless readers, it would not have been possible to reach where Prothom Alo stands today. Prothom Alo has become the voice of the people of the country and the conscience of society. Not only at home but abroad as well, the newspaper has earned recognition. Prothom Alo will strive to elevate its position even further in the future. Through more modern, more humane, and more empathetic journalism, it will continue its pursuit of truth for the welfare of the country.
A documentary was then screened. This year, at the WAN-IFRA (World Association of News Publishers) event in Germany, Prothom Alo won two global awards.
One was the ‘Next Gen Reader Engagement Award’ for its coverage of the July uprising. The other was the ‘Print Advertising Creative Award’ for creativity in regional advertising. Prothom Alo had published special advertising supplements showcasing the history, heritage, and potential of various districts across the country. It was for this creative advertising effort that the global award was received.
Earlier, at the INMA (International News Media Association) event in the United States, Prothom Alo won multiple awards including the top prize in South Asia, the first prize in the ‘Best Idea to Encourage Reader Engagement’ category, and the third prize in ‘Best Uses of an Event to Build a News Brand’. These achievements were presented in the anniversary documentary.
After the documentary screening, the Latifur Rahman Memorial Award for Journalism was presented. Host Sajjad Sharif mentioned that previous recipients were Rozina Islam, Shishir Moral, Sohrab Hasan, and AKM Zakaria. This year’s award went to Prothom Alo Head of Online, Shawkat Hossain. The award was handed to him by editor Matiur Rahman and Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman.
In his remarks, Shawkat Hossain said that of his 32-year journalism career, he had spent 21 years at Prothom Alo. And today was the happiest day among them. He said the founding chairman, Latifur Rahman, had inspired independent journalism, and he had learned honest journalism from editor Matiur Rahman. He noted that journalism faces many challenges today and expressed his commitment to continue responsible journalism in the days ahead.
In her vote of thanks, Simeen Rahman, CEO of Mediastar Ltd, Prothom Alo’s publishing company, warmly congratulated the guests. She said that ver the past 27 years, Prothom Alo had earned the trust and confidence of people from all walks of life by steadfastly upholding the truth. She said founding chairman Latifur Rahman had been a source of inspiration for Prothom Alo’s objective journalism.
Simeen Rahman acknowledged the contributions and support of all those attending—politicians, diplomats, media professionals, business and industrial leaders, civil society members, writers, and artists. She also extended greetings to the staff of Prothom Alo. She said that under the leadership of Editor Matiur Rahman, Prothom Alo would continue its courageous pursuit of truth and journalism dedicated to the country’s development.
The joyous event concluded with songs of celebration by Aditi Mohsin, accompanied by Sanjida Rimi, Adiba Kamal, Raisa Fairuz, and Ankita Mallik.