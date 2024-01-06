Benapole Express fire an attack on democracy: Foreign minister

At least four people died in the fire that broke out in four compartments of Benapole Express in the capital’s Gopibagh area on Friday night.

The foreign minister said when the people of Bangladesh were eagerly preparing for a festive national election - a horrifying act of arson took place on the evening of 5 January, when the Benapole Express, a symbol of connectivity and progress, was intentionally set ablaze by miscreants.

“This reprehensible incident, undoubtedly orchestrated by those with malicious intent, strikes at the very heart of our democratic values,” Abdul Momen said adding, the timing of this incident, just a day before the election scheduled for 7 January, showed an absolute intention to hinder the festivity, safety and security of the democratic processes of the country.