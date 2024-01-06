Benapole Express fire an attack on democracy: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the arson attack on Benapole Express that left at least four people dead and scores injured is an attack on democracy of the country.
“It is an affront to democracy, an attack on the democratic process, and a grave violation of the rights of our citizens. This deliberate act of setting a train on fire, where innocent passengers were subjected to unimaginable horror and forced to endure the unforgivable sight of fellow humans being burned alive, is an act of absolute abomination,” Abdul Momen said in a statement on Saturday.
At least four people died in the fire that broke out in four compartments of Benapole Express in the capital’s Gopibagh area on Friday night.
The foreign minister said when the people of Bangladesh were eagerly preparing for a festive national election - a horrifying act of arson took place on the evening of 5 January, when the Benapole Express, a symbol of connectivity and progress, was intentionally set ablaze by miscreants.
“This reprehensible incident, undoubtedly orchestrated by those with malicious intent, strikes at the very heart of our democratic values,” Abdul Momen said adding, the timing of this incident, just a day before the election scheduled for 7 January, showed an absolute intention to hinder the festivity, safety and security of the democratic processes of the country.
The foreign minister said, “This blatant attempt to instill fear and panic among the masses is an affront to the spirit of our democracy and the enthusiastic participation of our citizens in the upcoming election.”
This act of setting a train on fire, with people burning inside is characteristic of the pattern of violence that we have witnessed before as well. This has shocked the conscience of our whole society - and indeed - the whole world.
“We will leave no stone unturned to find out the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Each and every one will be brought to justice and exemplary punishment shall be rendered to the culprits, according to the law of the land,” Abdul Momen said.