Sheikh Hasina not afraid of sanction from across the Atlantic: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said Prime Minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina does not fear any sanctions across the Atlantic.

“Sheikh Hasina does not care about visa policy. Sheikh Hasina is not afraid of sanction from across the Atlantic. She fears only our creator. She loves the people of the country. Bangladesh’s soil and its people are our source of power. We don’t care about the threat of any foreign power—these are Sheikh Hasina’s words,” Obaidul Quader said while addressing the rally marking Bangladesh Chhatra League’s 76th anniversary today, Thursday.

Obaidul Quader inaugurated the programmes marking BCL’s founding anniversary on Dhaka University campus today.