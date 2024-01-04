Sheikh Hasina not afraid of sanction from across the Atlantic: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said Prime Minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina does not fear any sanctions across the Atlantic.
“Sheikh Hasina does not care about visa policy. Sheikh Hasina is not afraid of sanction from across the Atlantic. She fears only our creator. She loves the people of the country. Bangladesh’s soil and its people are our source of power. We don’t care about the threat of any foreign power—these are Sheikh Hasina’s words,” Obaidul Quader said while addressing the rally marking Bangladesh Chhatra League’s 76th anniversary today, Thursday.
Obaidul Quader inaugurated the programmes marking BCL’s founding anniversary on Dhaka University campus today.
Calling upon BCL leaders-activists to show a red card to BNP, Obaidul Quader said BNP is waiting for sanction across the Atlantic.
“Where has BNP gone? Where did they flee? Why have they fled? BNP has been sent-off for foul play. Now they would hurl bombs. Tarique Rahman (BNP’s acting chairman) ordered from across the Thames river to hurl bombs to unleash terrorism,” he added.
Conducted by BCL general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif, BCL central president Saddam Hossain also spoke at the rally.
The former top leaders of BCL who were present at the rally include Mainuddin Hasan Chowdhury, Ishaq Ali Khan, Mahfuzul Haider Chowdhury, Saifur Rahman and Golam Rabbani.
BCL brought out a procession following the rally that paraded different streets of the city including Shahbagh, Matsya Bhaban, Kakrail, Nightingale Intersection and Zero Point and ended at BCL central office at Gulistan.