We have to show highest honour to freedom fighters: PM Hasina

Highlighting the supreme sacrifice of the freedom fighters in achieving country's independence, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said all should pay highest respect to them always so they can feel proud being freedom fighters.

"We have to show the highest honour to the freedom fighters," she said while handing over Prime Minister's Fellowship (PMF)-2024 at a programme at her office here.

The prime minister said all have to keep in mind that the freedom fighters had brought the country's independence by shedding bloods during the great Liberation War in 1971 at the directive of the Father of the Nation.

Many of them had sacrificed their lives and many others became crippled to achieve the independence during the Liberation War, she said.

"So, I think, their honour will be the highest," she added.