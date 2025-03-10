Army issues statement on remarks by UN human rights chief Volker Turk
Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Monday sent a reaction about a recent comment of UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk about the role of the Bangladesh Army during the July-August mass uprising.
“The Bangladesh Army takes note of the recent remarks made by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Volker Türk, during his interview with BBC HARDtalk. Acknowledging the importance of human rights and constructive dialogue, the Bangladesh Army finds it necessary to clarify certain aspects of this statement to ensure accuracy and transparency,” said the release.
The ISPR release said that Bangladesh Army takes note of the recent remarks made by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights during his interview with BBC HARDtalk.
The ISPR release categorically said that Army leadership did not receive any message from the UN during the July mass-uprising.
“Please note that the Bangladesh Army did not receive any direct communication or intent from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the matter stated by Mr. Türk. If any such concerns were raised, they were conveyed to the erstwhile Government of Bangladesh and not directly to the Army leadership. The Bangladesh Army operates within the framework of national security directives and adheres strictly to the rule of law and human rights principles. This remark by Mr. Volker Türk, taken out of context by certain quarters, appears to misrepresent the role of the Bangladesh Army and potentially undermines its reputation, sacrifice and professionalism.
The Bangladesh Army remains committed to the people, upholding its legacy of neutrality and integrity. Historical events, such as the democratic transition of 1991, reaffirm this dedication. During the July-August 2024 protests, the Army once again stood by the people, ensuring public safety without bias or external influence. As the second-largest contributor to UN peacekeeping, it is globally recognized for its professionalism and dedication. Notably, while peacekeepers receive a tiny portion of foreign earnings, the majority-around 27,000 crore taka (270 billion) over 23 years-has significantly contributed to national economic growth.”
The ISPR said Bangladesh Army deeply values its partnership with the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and remains steadfast in its commitment to serving both the people of Bangladesh and the global community.
“Any concerns regarding its role can be best addressed through open dialogue and constructive engagement,” it adds.