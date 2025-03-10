Army issues statement on remarks by UN human rights chief Volker Turk

The ISPR release categorically said that Army leadership did not receive any message from the UN during the July mass-uprising.

“Please note that the Bangladesh Army did not receive any direct communication or intent from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the matter stated by Mr. Türk. If any such concerns were raised, they were conveyed to the erstwhile Government of Bangladesh and not directly to the Army leadership. The Bangladesh Army operates within the framework of national security directives and adheres strictly to the rule of law and human rights principles. This remark by Mr. Volker Türk, taken out of context by certain quarters, appears to misrepresent the role of the Bangladesh Army and potentially undermines its reputation, sacrifice and professionalism.

The Bangladesh Army remains committed to the people, upholding its legacy of neutrality and integrity. Historical events, such as the democratic transition of 1991, reaffirm this dedication. During the July-August 2024 protests, the Army once again stood by the people, ensuring public safety without bias or external influence. As the second-largest contributor to UN peacekeeping, it is globally recognized for its professionalism and dedication. Notably, while peacekeepers receive a tiny portion of foreign earnings, the majority-around 27,000 crore taka (270 billion) over 23 years-has significantly contributed to national economic growth.”