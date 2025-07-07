Sought ACC chairman’s help, didn’t issue any order: Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb
Chief adviser’s special assistant Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb has provided explanation over the controversy centering a letter to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman to allow continuing a project, which is currently under investigation.
He said they only sought sincere cooperation from the ACC chairman. They did not issue any order outside of that. Had they not done it, the government would have to bear an additional cost of Tk 6 billion (600 crore).
Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb also claimed that none from his ministry is involved in any sort of corruption.
The chief adviser’s special adviser on posts, telecommunication and information technology said this at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital today, Monday.
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam also addressed the press conference.
Chief adviser’s special assistant Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb recently sent a letter to ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen highlighting different issues, including the complaints over the purchase process under the Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) project titled ‘Optical Fibre Transmission Network Development’.
The project was taken up in 2022 during the Awami League regime to facilitate the 5G network in Bangladesh.
However, the letter also highlighted the importance of keeping the project running and sought ACC chairman’s assistance in this regard to prevent 5G readiness lag, to prevent BTCL from lagging behind technologically, ensuring the implementation of the Annual Development Plan (ADP) and to launch the equipment already installed under a relevant project, considering the greater interest of the country.
Several news media covered the story fuelling harsh criticism on social media.
Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb explained his stance over the matter in today’s press conference.
He said some particular companies want the BTCL out of this market. Following their statement in this regard, they were asked to provide details. From that reference, he wrote a letter addressing the ACC chairman.
He said that he mainly outlined his arguments over the matter as the money was already spent and the BTCL needs to enhance its capacity. It is almost impossible to provide a standard internet service with current capacity, which is 1 MBPS at district level.
Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb further said that if the BTCL cannot modernise the network now like its rival companies, then it will be impossible to survive in the market. The works have been stalled due to several complications within the BTCL. That is why it is impossible to expand the BTCL fibre network.
Additionally, they said there are two main factors in the main projects of the BTCL – IP network and DWVM network. The work on the IP network is nearly 70-80 per cent complete. However, the project worth Tk 3 billion is not coming to work as the servers of the IP network need DWVM network to operate. This is why they argued that the project should be kept alive as the money has already been spent.
Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb further said the project includes purchase of widely used equipment. They will form a committee for that which will ensure purchase of required equipment.
The special assistant to the chief adviser said, “You have seen a media attempt to tarnish the image of the government, my ministry and assassinate my character on a personal level through distorting the actual incident. We condemn such attempts.”
“I want to make it clear that neither I nor any official currently at service in my ministry is involved in any corruption. All the irregularities under investigation were done during the regime of the previous government. We only exchanged letters with the ACC to share our opinion and sought help from the ACC chairman in the last two lines of the letter. We didn’t issue any order outside this,” he added.
Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb also said, “The ACC has some observations against the project. No case has been filed over this. So the allegation that they (media) have raised, if not done, would cost the government an additional Tk 6 billion and would create the risk of BTCL no longer existing in the market.”
The chief adviser’s special assistant also spoke on the Telecom Network and Licensing Reform Policy, 2025.