Sought ACC chairman’s help, didn’t issue any order: Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb

Chief adviser’s special assistant Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb has provided explanation over the controversy centering a letter to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman to allow continuing a project, which is currently under investigation.

He said they only sought sincere cooperation from the ACC chairman. They did not issue any order outside of that. Had they not done it, the government would have to bear an additional cost of Tk 6 billion (600 crore).

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb also claimed that none from his ministry is involved in any sort of corruption.

The chief adviser’s special adviser on posts, telecommunication and information technology said this at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital today, Monday.

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam also addressed the press conference.

Chief adviser’s special assistant Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb recently sent a letter to ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen highlighting different issues, including the complaints over the purchase process under the Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) project titled ‘Optical Fibre Transmission Network Development’.